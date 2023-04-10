White Sox overcome 3 errors to edge Twins

Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox overcame three errors and two unearned runs to edge the host Minnesota Twins, 4-3, on Monday afternoon

Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run, and Andrew Vaughn also doubled for Chicago, which won for the second time in the last five games.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease (2-0) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits over five innings to pick up the win. He walked two and struck out six. Reynaldo Lopez struck out three of the four batters he faced to pick up his second save

Kenta Maeda (0-2), making his second start after missing the entire 2022 season following Tommy John surgery, gave up four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third when Alberto mishandled Nick Gordon's bases-loaded grounder for an error. Michael A. Taylor, who had reached on a fielder's choice, scored.

The White Sox pounded out five hits in the fourth while taking a 4-1 lead

Grandal tied it, 1-1, with an RBI single, driving in Andrew Benintendi, who had singled and advanced to second on a single by Gavin Sheets. Alberto followed with a 390-foot line-drive, three-run homer into the bleachers in left, his first of the season.

The Twins cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Trevor Larnach, the first hit in 22 at-bats by left-handed batters against Cease this season

Minnesota took advantage of a pair of Chicago errors in the fifth to make it 4-3.

Gordon reached base on an error by second baseman Elvis Andrus. Gordon scored when Matt Wallner's two-out grounder went through the legs of first baseman Sheets and down the right-field line, allowing Gordon to score all the way from first.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson left the game in the sixth inning with left knee soreness. Wallner landed on Anderson's left leg diving into third base during a fourth-inning rundown.

Anderson, who went 0-for-3, was replaced in the lineup by Romy Gonzalez, who entered at second base. Andrus moved to shortstop.

--Field Level Media