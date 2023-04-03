Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

White Sox P Liam Hendriks starting last round of chemo

By
Field Level Media
Sep 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox right-hander Liam Hendriks began his final round of chemotherapy Monday in his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

The All-Star closer provided an update on a video tweeted by the team ahead of Monday's home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

"Just want to let you know I'm starting my last round of chemo today," Hendriks said. "So I'll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball!"

Hendriks, 34, announced his diagnosis in early January and there is no official timeline for his return, although the team elected not to move him to the 60-day injured list last month.

Hendriks recorded 75 saves over his first two seasons with the White Sox, making the All-Star team both years. His 38 saves in 2021 led the American League and he followed up with 37 last season

Hendriks, a native of Australia, also was an All-Star in 2019 when he was a member of the Oakland Athletics.

In 471 career games (44 starts) for the Minnesota Twins (2011-13), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2016-20) and White Sox, Hendriks has a career 3.81 ERA with a 31-34 record and 115 saves. He has 724 strikeouts against 158 walks across 645 innings

--Field Level Media