White Sox place 3B Jake Burger (oblique) on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left oblique

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte

Burger, 27, sustained the injury after a swing in the fourth inning of Wednesday night's game against Minnesota. He exited the game and was replaced by Hanser Alberto, who's in the lineup at third for Thursday's series finale against the Twins.

Burger, who leads the White Sox in home runs with seven, joins starting third baseman Yoan Moncada on the IL. Moncada's back injury opened the door for Burger getting more playing time at the hot corner

Burger is batting .224 with five doubles and 14 RBIs in 23 games (21 starts) on the season.

Sosa, optioned to Charlotte earlier this week, is batting just .151 in 16 games with the big-league club. However, he's batting .459 with two homers and eight RBIs in 11 games at Charlotte.

