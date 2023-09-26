White Sox place OF Luis Robert Jr. (knee) on IL, ending his season

The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday placed All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a mild MCL sprain in his left knee, ending his season with six games remaining.

Robert is expected to recover in two to four weeks, according to the White Sox. He injured the knee sliding while stealing second base in the first inning of Sunday's game at the Boston Red Sox. He then left in the second inning.

In corresponding moves, Chicago selected the contract of outfielder Tyler Naquin from Triple-A Charlotte and transferred right-hander Jimmy Lambert (right ankle) from the 15- to the 60-day IL.

Robert, 26, batted .264 and finished with career highs for home runs (38), doubles (36), RBIs (80) and stolen bases (20).

Going into Tuesday, he was among the American League leaders in home runs (second), extra-base hits (second, 75), slugging percentage (third, .542), total bases (fifth, 296), OPS (tied for sixth, .857) and doubles (tied for seventh).

Naquin, 32, was acquired in an Aug. 7 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations. He is hitting .257 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 68 games between Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville and Charlotte. He has yet to play in the majors in 2023.

Lambert, 28, has been on the IL since Sept. 4 and had arthroscopic surgery on the ankle on Sept. 20. The team said he is expected to recover in two to three months.

—Field Level Media