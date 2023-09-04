MLB

White Sox place RHP Jimmy Lambert (ankle) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 6, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Lambert (58) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Aug 6, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Lambert (58) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his right ankle.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Lambert, 28, was removed from Sunday's 3-2 loss against Detroit after throwing nine pitches without recording an out in the fifth inning.

Advertisement

Lambert is 2-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 35 appearances (one start) this season, his fourth with the White Sox.

Chicago also recalled right-hander Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte and reinstated catcher Seby Zavala from the injured list before designating him for assignment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cronin, 25, made his major league debut on July 30 and has no decisions and a 7.71 ERA in five appearances out of the White Sox bullpen.

Zavala, 30, has been on the IL since Aug. 3 with a strained left oblique. He batted .155 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 66 games.

—Field Level Media