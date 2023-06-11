The Chicago White Sox put reliever Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation

Hendriks, 34, is 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in five appearances since being reinstated from the injured list on May 29.

The veteran right-hander began the season on the injured list while being treated for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer-free on April 20.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks is 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA and 116 saves in 476 games (44 starts) with the Minnesota Twins (2011-13), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Oakland A's (2016-20) and White Sox

Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Banks, 31, has a 3.38 ERA and no decisions in four appearances out of the White Sox bullpen this season

--Field Level Media