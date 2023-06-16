The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, because of right biceps inflammation

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte

Clevinger, who had an IL stint in late May with right wrist inflammation, left his last start after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning of an 8-4 win Wednesday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. He underwent evaluation and testing Thursday and, at the time, was pleased with the diagnosis.

"There's no structural damage," Clevinger told reporters before Chicago's game Thursday at Los Angeles. "Shoulder, elbow looks good. Just some fluid in the bicep. It's day by day right now."

Clevinger, 32, is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 26 walks in 12 starts over 62 2/3 innings during his first season with Chicago. He pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings before exiting Wednesday's game.

He has undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career (2012, 2020), which covers five years with Cleveland (2016-20), two with San Diego (2020, 2022) and the current campaign with Chicago.

Scholtens, 29, is 0-2 with a 3.24 ERA in five games (one start) over two stints with the White Sox this season. He is 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 13 walks in nine starts over 46 2/3 innings with Charlotte this season

--Field Level Media