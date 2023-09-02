MLB

White Sox recall INF Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte

By
Field Level Media
Aug 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Zach Remillard (28) celebrates after tagging out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner at second base during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox on Saturday recalled infielder Zach Remillard from Charlotte and optioned infielder Jose Rodriguez to the Triple-A club.

Remillard, 29, batted .264 with one home run, 16 RBIs and 15 runs in 40 games with the White Sox from June 15 to Aug. 22. In one of the highlights of Chicago's disappointing season, he drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in his major league debut on June 17 as the White Sox rallied to defeat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 11 innings.

Rodriguez, 22, was recalled from Double-A Birmingham on Friday but didn't play in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He hit .264 with 18 home runs, 54 RBIs and 63 runs in 87 games with Birmingham this season.

—Field Level Media