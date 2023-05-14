The Chicago White Sox reinstated infielder Jake Burger from the 10-day injured list in advance of Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Astros
In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned catcher Carlos Perez to Triple-A Charlotte
Burger had been on the injured list since May 4 due to a strained left oblique. On the season, he is hitting .224 but has blasted seven home runs -- good for second on the team -- and has 14 RBIs in 23 games.
He was in the starting lineup on Sunday, batting seventh as the designated hitter.
Perez was 1-for-4 in three games with the White Sox after his May 7 recall from Charlotte
--Field Level Media