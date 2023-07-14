Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

White Sox reinstate Michael Kopech (shoulder) from IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) throws in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox activated right-hander Michael Kopech from the 15-day injured list to start Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves

Kopech was on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He last pitched June 27 against the Los Angeles Angels and issued a season-worst seven walks to go with two runs and four hits over four innings.

Kopech, 27, is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season. He has struck out 97 in 86 innings but his 49 walks tie for most in the majors.

Over his past eight starts, Kopech is 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA.

Overall, Kopech is 13-20 with a 3.77 ERA in 89 appearances (49 starts) in four seasons with the White Sox

--Field Level Media