White Sox reinstate Tim Anderson, Hanser Alberto from IL

The Chicago White Sox made a flurry of moves -- 11 in all -- on Tuesday, including reinstating All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto from the injured list

The team placed infielder Romy Gonzalez (shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day injured list and put right-hander Joe Kelly on the paternity list, among the moves.

Anderson was placed on the IL on April 11 with a sprained left knee sustained the day before during a game at Minnesota.

Anderson, 29, is batting .298 with four RBIs and five stolen bases through 11 games this season. He won the American League batting title in 2019 and made the All-Star team in each of the past two campaigns.

Alberto, 30, was placed on the IL on April 16 with a strained left quad. He is hitting .211 with one homer and four RBIs over eight games this season, his first with the Sox.

In other moves, the White Sox selected the contracts of RHP Alexander Colome, outfielder Billy Hamilton and LHP Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Charlotte

The team also optioned OF Oscar Colas and INF Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte, and designated LHP Jake Diekman and RHP Frank German for assignment.

Gonzalez, 26, is hitting .139 in 21 games with the Sox in 2023.

Colas is batting .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games, while Sosa is hitting .151 with a homer and two doubles in 16 games.

--Field Level Media