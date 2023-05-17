Chicago White Sox right-hander Davis Martin underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow, the team announced Wednesday
The expected recovery time following surgery will sideline Martin until at least the second half of the 2024 season.
Martin, 26, experienced discomfort during his stint with Triple-A Charlotte prior to this season.
He posted a 3-6 record with a 4.83 in 14 games (nine starts) last season with the White Sox
--Field Level Media