White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks announces he's cancer-free

Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks said Thursday that he has beaten cancer roughly 14 weeks after his diagnosis

"REMISSION," Hendriks wrote in an Instagram post alongside a prayer-hands emoji. "It's official. I'm cancer free."

Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Jan. 9. He completed his final round of chemotherapy on April 5.

There is no official timeline for Hendriks' return, although the team elected not to move him to the 60-day injured list last month.

Hendriks recorded 75 saves over his first two seasons with the White Sox, making the All-Star team both years. His 38 saves in 2021 led the American League and he followed up with 37 last season

Hendriks, a native of Australia, also was an All-Star in 2019 when he was a member of the Oakland Athletics.

In 471 career games (44 starts) for the Minnesota Twins (2011-13), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2016-20) and White Sox, Hendriks has a career 3.81 ERA with a 31-34 record and 115 saves. He has 724 strikeouts against 158 walks across 645 innings

--Field Level Media