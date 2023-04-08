White Sox ride two big innings to win over Pirates

Luis Robert Jr., Yasmani Grandal, Oscar Colas and Elvis Andrus each drove in two runs and the visiting Chicago White Sox scored five in the seventh Saturday inning en route to an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew Benintendi and Tim Anderson added an RBI each for the White Sox, who had lost five of seven

Chicago starter Mike Clevinger (2-0) gave up four runs, eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Carlos Santana hit two RBI singles among his three hits and Andrew McCutchen homered and doubled for the Pirates, who had won four straight

Pittsburgh starter Vince Velasquez (0-2), facing his former team, allowed five runs, six hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first. McCutchen doubled and scored when Santana singled.

The White Sox tied it in the second. Andrew Vaughn singled and later came home on Colas' base hit

In the third, Chicago sent nine batters to the plate and bagged four runs. Anderson doubled and went to third on Robert's flyout. Benintendi drove Anderson home with a single and stole second. An out later, Vaughn and Gavin Sheets walked to load the bases. Benintendi scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1, and Vaughn and Sheets scored on Grandal's single to up it to 5-1.

Pittsburgh got one back in the third. Oneil Cruz singled with one out, stole second, went to third on Clevinger's errant pickoff attempt to second and scored on Bryan Reynolds' sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

In the fifth, the White Sox loaded the bases when Vaughn walked, Sheets, singled and Grandal was hit by a pitch. An out later, Vaughn scored on Andrus' sacrifice fly to make it 6-2

The Pirates narrowed it to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Cruz walked, Reynolds singled and McCutchen drove in Cruz with a sacrifice fly. Reynolds stole second and came home on Santana's base hit

Chicago blew it open in the seventh, with Robert driving in two and Colas, Andrus and Anderson one each to make it 11-4.

McCutchen homered to right, his first of the season, in the ninth.

--Field Level Media