Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada had three hits and drove in three runs and the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Friday night

Chicago's Tim Anderson supplied four hits, scored three runs and drove in another, while Yasmani Grandal and Hanser Alberto knocked in two runs apiece.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn (4-5) gave up three runs, one earned, and three hits while walking five in six innings. He struck out five

Detroit starter Joey Wentz (1-5) allowed five runs and six hits in four innings. He walked two and fanned four.

Chicago moved to 8-3 in its past 11 games by leveling the four-game series at one win apiece. Detroit had won three of its previous four contests.

The White Sox grabbed an early lead. Anderson led off the game with a single and Andrew Benintendi walked. With two outs, Vaughn doubled to right to knock in Anderson. Grandal followed with a single to bring home Benintendi and Vaughn. Jake Burger flied out to end the inning

Detroit had a threat in the bottom of the frame as Zach McKinstry walked and Riley Greene doubled to put runners in scoring position. A fielder's choice on which the White Sox didn't record an out loaded the bases. With two outs, Akil Baddoo reached on an infield single to score a run. Miguel Cabrera then struck out to end the inning

The White Sox made it 4-1 in the second. Anderson drew a two-out walk and scored on Benintendi's triple to right

The Tigers had two baserunners in the bottom of the inning, but Javier Baez struck out to end the inning

Chicago's Clint Frazier led off the fourth with a triple, and he scored on Alberto's groundout.

The White Sox extended the lead to 8-1 in the fifth against Mason Englert. Luis Robert Jr. drew a leadoff walk and Moncada drove him in with a triple. Vaughn then hit his sixth homer of the season over the fence in left-center

Detroit loaded the bases in the sixth on a hit by pitch, an error and a walk. Cabrera then walked to force in a run. Matt Vierling bounced into a double play as another run scored to make it 8-3.

Alberto's RBI single and Moncada's two-run single increased Chicago's lead to eight in the eighth.

--Field Level Media