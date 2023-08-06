Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

White Sox SS Tim Anderson out of lineup, C Seby Zavala to IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Teammates hold back Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (not pictured) got into a fight during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
Aug 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Teammates hold back Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (not pictured) got into a fight during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale in Cleveland, one day after he was involved in a fight with Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Shortstop Elvis Andrus was listed as the lead-off hitter for the White Sox on Sunday

Advertisement

Ramirez slid head-first into second base and between the legs of Anderson after delivering an RBI double in the sixth inning of Chicago's 7-4 victory on Saturday

Both players exchanged words before punches were thrown, the last of which knocked Anderson on his back

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I think he's been disrespecting the game for a while," Ramirez said through an interpreter. "As soon as the play happened, he tagged me again really hard, more than needed. His reaction was that he wanted to fight. I had to defend myself.

Both players were ejected as well as both managers (Cleveland's Terry Francona and Chicago's Pedro Grifol). Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase also were sent to the showers

On Sunday, the White Sox placed Seby Zavala on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Thursday) and recalled fellow catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte

Zavala, 29, is batting .155 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 66 games this season with Chicago

Advertisement

Perez, 26, is 2-for-15 (.133) with a double and an RBI in 12 games this season with the White Sox

--Field Level Medi