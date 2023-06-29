Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

White Sox tee off on Angels, hit four HRs in rout

By
Field Level Media
Jun 28, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala (44) follows through on a home run in the second inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach (35) and home plate umpire Chad Whiston watch at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox hit four home runs, including two from Seby Zavala, on their way to an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif

The White Sox had 17 hits, including home runs by Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. For Robert, the home run was his 23rd of the season and fifth in his past five games

Zavala, Andrew Vaughn and Zach Remillard each had three hits for Chicago, while the Angels got three hits apiece from Shohei Ohtani and Brandon Drury

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (6-5) notched the victory, throwing seven innings and giving up four runs and six hits. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter

Robert got the White Sox started with his 444-foot, two-run shot to center in the first inning off Angels starter Jaime Barria, who never was able to find his rhythm

The Angels tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first on back-to-back triples from Ohtani and Mike Trout and an RBI single by Drury

The White Sox continued their onslaught on Barria, with Zavala's first home run in the second inning providing a 3-2 lead, then scored twice in the third. Jimenez led off with a homer and Remillard added an RBI double for a 5-2 cushion

Barria (2-3) was finished after allowing five runs in three innings, but the White Sox scored three more in the fourth on a bases-loaded double by Vaughn for an 8-2 lead

Zavala hit his second homer of the night in the fifth to increase Chicago's advantage to 9-2.

Trout was replaced in center field by Andrew Velazquez to start the seventh with the Angels down 9-2. The hosts managed to get close with solo homers by Drury and Hunter Renfroe in the seventh and an RBI single by Drury in the eighth, cutting the White Sox's lead to 9-5

But the White Sox put the game away in the ninth on Zavala's two-run single

--Field Level Media