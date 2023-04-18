White Sox throw combined one-hitter to split twin bill with Phillies

Lucas Giolito and three relievers combined on a one-hit shutout and Jake Burger hit a three-run home run to help the host Chicago White Sox defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Tuesday to earn a doubleheader split

Rebounding from a 7-4 loss in the opener, Chicago prevailed in a pitchers' duel that lasted two hours and nine minutes. Phillies pitching limited the White Sox to three hits

Giolito started the game with six strong innings before yielding to Kendall Graveman, Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez.

Bummer allowed Philadelphia's lone hit of the night, Brandon Marsh's double leading off the eighth. Lopez recorded the final four outs, including three by strikeout, to notch his third save. He started the outing by fanning pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to end the eighth, stranding Marsh at third base.

Giolito (1-1) allowed one baserunner through the first five innings, walking Kyle Schwarber with two outs in the first. Despite his effectiveness, the right-hander still struggled with efficiency, needing 86 pitches to complete five innings.

Giolito hit Garrett Stubbs with a pitch to open the sixth but recovered to finish the inning without surrendering a hit. Giolito scattered one walk and seven strikeouts while throwing 102 pitches.

Burger, the White Sox third baseman, drilled a three-run home run with one out in the first inning to provide all the offense the White Sox needed. Burger has smacked four of his team high-tying five home runs on Chicago's current six-game homestand. He returned to form after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Game 1 of the twin bill

Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter (0-3) recovered to retire 16 of the next 17 men he faced after allowing Burger's home run. Philadelphia erased Chicago's only runner during that span on the basepaths, picking off Elvis Andrus following a walk to lead off the second inning

Falter, who hadn't worked more than 5 1/3 innings in three previous starts this season, pitched a career-best seven innings. He scattered three runs and three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Philadelphia's Bryson Stott went 0-for-4, ending his season-opening 17-game hitting streak that set a new franchise record.

--Field Level Media