Whitecaps rally past woeful Toronto FC, 2-1

Brian White scored the tiebreaking goal in the 66th minute as the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps earned a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Tristan Blackmon scored the tying goal as the Whitecaps (11-8-8, 41 points) netted both goals via headers and extended their unbeaten streak to four matches (2-0-2). Vancouver also moved to 5-1-1 in its past seven and ended the match in third place in the Western Conference. Vancouver is one point behind Houston.

Advertisement

DeAndre Kerr scored a spectacular goal for Toronto (4-14-10, 22 points), which was coming off a 3-1 win at Philadelphia and denied consecutive wins for the first time since Aug. 6-13.

Vancouver goalie Yohei Takaoka made two saves.

Toronto's Tomas Romero stopped six shots.

Kerr opened the scoring in the 50th by finishing off a fast break after eluding Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic following a pass from Lorenzo Insigne.

Advertisement Advertisement

Six minutes later, Blackmon got a corner kick, grazed the ball with a header after getting by defender Sigurd Rosted and netted his fifth career goal.

White gave Vancouver the lead when he gained enough space from Toronto defender Michael Bradley and put a header into the bottom left corner of the net after getting a long pass from Ryan Gauld.

Advertisement

White scored for the third time in four games and easily could have scored again. Five minutes after getting his 11th goal, White missed the net and then was stopped by Romero in the 73rd.

Ten minutes after Insigne missed the net, he was denied by Takaoka's leaping save on a shot from outside the box in the 26th minute.

Advertisement

Vancouver missed two chances to score shortly after Takaoka's leap. In the 30th, White had a right-footed shot stopped and two minutes later Ryan Raposo was denied by Romero.

Two minutes after White missed the net, Romero made a diving save on Richie Laryea's attempt from the center of the box.

Advertisement

Raposo was denied again early in the second half when Romero leapt to his left in time.

—Field Level Media