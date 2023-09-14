Whitecaps sign winger Junior Hoilett for rest of season

The Vancouver Whitecaps signed Canadian winger Junior Hoilett for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not disclosed.

Hoilett, 33, will be competing professionally in his native Canada and in the MLS for the first time.

Hoilett has played mostly in the United Kingdom since 2007 with Blackburn Rovers (2007-12), Queens Park Rangers (2012-16), Cardiff City (2016-21) and Reading (2021-23). He also had loan stints in Germany with SC Paderborn (2007-08) and FC St. Pauli (2008-09).

"Junior brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our group," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. "He has played a key role with Canada's men's national team over the years, having most recently helped Canada finish at the top of Concacaf qualifying for the World Cup and was the captain at the Gold Cup. We are very pleased to welcome Junior and his family to the club."

He has recorded 63 goals and 52 assists in 500 professional appearances, according to the Whitecaps.

Internationally, Hoilett made three appearances for Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is the national team's career co-leader with 16 assists.

