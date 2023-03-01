Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Wild acquire forwards Marcus Johansson, Gustav Nyquist

By
Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period during the 2023 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Image: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild made a pair of trades for forwards on Tuesday, acquiring Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals and Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Wild landed Johansson in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Later Tuesday night, they sent a 2023 fifth-round pick originally belonging to the Boston Bruins to Columbus to acquire Nyquist.

Johansson, 32, has recorded 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 60 games this season. The pending unrestricted free agent was traded to Washington prior to last year's deadline by the Seattle Kraken.

Johansson will be embarking on his second stint with the Wild. He had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 36 games with the club during the 2020-21 season.

Johansson has totaled 435 points (157 goals, 278 assists) in 813 career games with the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Wild and Kraken. He was selected by Washington with the 24th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Nyquist, 33, has 10 goals and 12 assists in 48 games this season, which was his third in Columbus. In his 11-year NHL career spent with the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Blue Jackets, Nyquist has recorded 423 points (174 goals, 249 assists) across 700 games.

--Field Level Media

