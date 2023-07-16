Wild agree to one-year deal with F Brandon Duhaime

The Minnesota Wild reached a pre-arbitration agreement on Sunday with forward Brandon Duhaime

He is signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Duhaime, 26, registered nine goals and one assist in 51 games with the Wild in 2022-23

The 2016 fourth-round pick has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and 164 penalty minutes in 131 games with Minnesota.

--Field Level Media