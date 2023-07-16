Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Wild agree to one-year deal with F Brandon Duhaime

By
Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild reached a pre-arbitration agreement on Sunday with forward Brandon Duhaime

He is signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Duhaime, 26, registered nine goals and one assist in 51 games with the Wild in 2022-23

The 2016 fourth-round pick has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and 164 penalty minutes in 131 games with Minnesota.

--Field Level Media