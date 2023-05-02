Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Wild F Frederick Gaudreau to have abdominal surgery

Field Level Media
Apr 23, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.
Image: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau will have surgery to repair an abdominal injury, general manager Bill Guerin announced Tuesday

Gaudreau, who turned 30 on Monday, played through the injury for about four months and did not miss a game.

He collected 38 points (career-high 19 goals, 19 assists) in 82 regular-season games and added three goals during a Western Conference first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Stars in six games.

Gaudreau has 100 career points (38 goals, 62 assists) in 261 games for the Nashville Predators (2016-19), Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-21) and Wild

--Field Level Media