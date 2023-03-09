Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Wild F Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) out 3-4 weeks

By
Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild said Thursday star Kirill Kaprizov will miss three to four weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury in their most recent game.

The forward left during the third period of Minnesota's 4-2 win over the host Winnipeg Jets Wednesday, when Winnipeg's Logan Stanley tackled Kaprizov to the ice as he was going for the puck.

Kaprizov's timetable could mean he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. The Wild play their final regular-season game April 13.

Kaprizov, 25, leads the Wild in goals (39) and points (74). His goal total ranks tied for sixth in the NHL.

The Wild signed Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million extension before the season. In 201 career games over three seasons, Kaprizov has 233 points (113 goals, 120 assists) and won the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year in 2020-21.

Minnesota also recalled forward Sammy Walker from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Walker, 23, has 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games for Iowa.

--Field Level Media

