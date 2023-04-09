Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Wild sign D Brock Faber to 3-year contract

Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Minnesota's Brock Faber (14) shoots against Michigan State at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Mar 14, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Minnesota's Brock Faber (14) shoots against Michigan State at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins immediately

The team said he will join the Wild on Sunday and accompany them to Chicago for Monday night's game against the Blackhawks

A native of Maple Grove, Minn., Faber just concluded his season with the University of Minnesota, which lost in the semifinals of the Frozen Four on Thursday.

This season, as a junior, Faber captained the Golden Gophers and had four goals and 27 points, as well as 54 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating.

Faber played in 97 career games in college, tallying 53 points (seven goals, 46 assists), 130 blocked shots and a plus-54 rating. He is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year winner and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection.

Faber, 20, also played for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, posting one assist in four games.

The Los Angeles Kings selected Faber in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Last June, the Kings traded his rights and a 2022 first-round draft pick to Minnesota for Kevin Fiala.

--Field Level Media