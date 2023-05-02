Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Wild sign F Marcus Johansson to 2-year contract

Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson (90) in action against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild signed well-traveled forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract worth $4 million on Tuesday

The Wild acquired Johansson in a midseason trade with the Washington Capitals on Feb. 28. He posted 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), a plus-6 rating and two game-winning goals in 20 regular-season games with the Wild

Johansson, 32, also tallied two goals in the Wild's first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Stars

He had 19 goals and 27 assists overall in 80 games between the two clubs this season.

Johansson also played in Minnesota in the 2020-21 season.

Johansson has 453 career points (163 goals, 290 assists) in 13 seasons with six different teams. He was selected No. 24 overall in the 2009 draft by the Capitals and has been traded five times.

--Field Level Media