NHL

Wild slam Blues to keep points streak alive

By
Field Level Media
Mar 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) shoots against St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) during the first period at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Hartman had two goals and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild rallied past the St. Louis Blues 8-5 Wednesday to extend their point streak to 14 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and two assists and Ryan Reaves and Alex Goligoski had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who are 11-0-3 during their streak.

John Klingberg, Oskar Sundqvist and Mason Shaw also scored for Minnesota. Matt Boldy and Sam Steel had two assists and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

Minnesota erased a 3-1 deficit with a five-goal outburst during the second period.

Pavel Buchnevich scored a hat trick and Jakub Vrana scored twice for the Blues, who have won just three of their last 13 games. Torey Krug had three assists and Robert Thomas had two.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 24 shots before getting ejected in the second period.

Buchnevich started the scoring after Krug's wide shot came back to him in front of the net. Minnesota tied the game with Eriksson Ek's power-play rebound conversion.

Vrana put the Blues up 3-1 by scoring twice with the man advantage.

The Wild countered by scoring three times during a 1:58 span of the second period to move ahead 4-3.

First, Klingberg scored from the blue line by shooting across the grain. Sundqvist jammed in a rebound to tie the game, then Shaw capped the rally by converting Reaves' cross-ice pass.

Buchnevich tied the game 4-4 when his pass toward Thomas caromed off Wild defenseman Jon Merrill's skate.

Hartman restored the Wild's lead with a power-play goal. He brushed Binnington while celebrating, prompting Binnington to hit him in the head with his blocker and earn a match penalty.

Goligoski's breakaway goal with 6:02 left in the second period made it 6-4.

Reaves pushed the lead to 7-4 in the third period by winning a goalmouth scramble. Hartman made it 8-4 after stealing a pass from goaltender Thomas Greiss, then Buchnevich completed his hat trick for the Blues.

--Field Level Media

