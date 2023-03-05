Wild stifle Flames behind Filip Gustavsson’s shutout

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild claimed a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won four straight games and are on an 8-0-1 roll. Gustavsson made 31 saves for his second shutout of the campaign.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots for the Flames, who have dropped five straight games and have just two wins in their last 10 outings (2-5-3).

Advertisement

Eriksson Ek's 22nd goal of the season opened the scoring with 5:08 remaining in the second period. Seconds after Jon Merrill rang a shot off the post during an offensive flurry, Boldy sent a point shot that both Marcus Johansson and Eriksson Ek deflected into the cage.

Foligno doubled the league when he snapped an 18-game drought with 6:11 remaining in regulation.

G/O Media may get a commission 5% off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Bestseller

The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature. Buy for $710 at Amazon Advertisement

Frederick Gaudreau's shot from the slot deflected up and onto the top of the net before bouncing back to the crush of players near the crease. Foligno was on the spot to bat the puck into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Boldy notched his 17th of the season three minutes later to round out the scoring. Eriksson Ek slipped a pass to the slot for Boldy to convert and snap a 15-game drought.

Advertisement

The Flames were blanked for the second time this season and finished a three-game road trip with only four goals.

Thanks to his club's ability to stifle Calgary's offensive players, Gustavsson had a relatively easy night between the pipes. His biggest stop was a glove save on Tyler Toffoli's short-handed breakaway in the middle of the third period.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media