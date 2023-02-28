Will Barton signs with Raptors

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Free agent swingman Will Barton signed with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, the Raptors waived forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Barton reached a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards, who then officially released him last week. The 32-year-old is playoff-eligible with the Raptors, beating the March 1 deadline.

Barton was averaging 7.7 points per game in 40 appearances off the bench for the Wizards this season, his first in D.C. He's shooting just 38.7 percent from the floor.

Barton was dealt to Washington in the summer trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets.

Barton averages 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 663 career contests (284 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-15), Nuggets (2015-22) and Wizards. The Blazers selected Barton in the second round (40th overall pick) of the 2012 draft.

Hernangomez, 27, averaged 2.9 points and 14.6 minutes in 42 games (10 starts) with the Raptors this season after signing as a free agent in July 2022.

--Field Level Media