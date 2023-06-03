Will Brennan blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in three runs overall to help the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Saturday night in Minneapolis, Minn

Guardians rookie left-hander Logan Allen (3-2) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings to win his second straight start. He struck out four and walked two

Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his MLB-leading 18th save.

Andres Gimenez had three hits and scored a run; Steven Kwan had two hits, including a solo home run in the ninth; and Gabriel Arias and Myles Straw each contributed two hits for Cleveland, which lost by one run in each of the first two games of the four-game series.

Brennan's home run came against Twins right-hander Sonny Gray, who came in with the second-lowest ERA in the MLB (1.94) and had not allowed a home run in his first 11 starts this season

Gray (4-1) surrendered three runs and a season-high 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter.

Jorge Polanco homered for Central-Division leading Minnesota, which had won three straight overall.

After a leadoff single by Arias in the seventh, Brennan lifted Gray's first-pitch curveball deep over the fence in right field to move the Guardians ahead 3-2

Polanco led off the first with a home run to left-center field to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Brennan tied the score 1-1 with a fielder's choice ground out in the second.

The Twins moved back ahead 2-1 in the fifth when Christian Vazquez doubled into the right-field corner with one out, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Donovan Solano's double into the left-center field gap

Jake Karinchak pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for Cleveland, and Enyel De Los Santos followed with a scoreless eighth.

Kwan gave the Guardians some insurance with a solo home run in the ninth, his second of the season, to make it 4-2

--Field Level Media