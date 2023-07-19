William Contreras' 3-hit game guides Brewers past Phillies

William Contreras doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the host Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Wednesday

Blake Perkins added two hits, two RBIs and two runs while Andruw Monasterio had two hits for the Brewers, who have won five of their past six games. Christian Yelich contributed an RBI double

Milwaukee starter Colin Rea tossed five innings and gave up five hits and three runs, two earned, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Four Brewers relief pitchers -- Hoby Milner (2-0), Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams -- combined to throw four scoreless innings

Williams gave up two singles in the ninth but secured his 24th save in 26 chances. With runners at first and third and one out, Bryson Stott was thrown out trying to steal second. Alec Bohm then struck out to end the game.

Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run and Kyle Schwarber added a two-run single for the Phillies, who had their four-game winning streak end. Brandon Marsh had two of Philadelphia's seven hits

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez allowed six hits and three runs, one earned, with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings

Jeff Hoffman (3-2) took the loss.

In the seventh against Hoffman with the score 3-3, Perkins opened with a walk. Joey Wiemer struck out swinging as Perkins stole second base. Hoffman was replaced with Matt Strahm, and Yelich lined out to a diving Edmundo Sosa at third. Contreras followed with an RBI double to put the Brewers ahead 4-3

Phillies reliever Yunior Marte threw a scoreless eighth inning, though he allowed a walk and a single. Third baseman Bohm made an outstanding play as he ventured into shallow left to throw out Tyrone Taylor for the second out

Contreras hit an RBI double in the ninth for a 5-3 advantage.

The Brewers went ahead 3-0 in the second as Perkins hit a two-run double and Yelich added an RBI double

Castellanos ripped a leadoff homer to left in the fourth and the Phillies closed within 3-1

Philadelphia equalized at 3 when Schwarber hit a two-run single in the fifth.

--Field Level Media