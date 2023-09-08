William Contreras sparks late burst as Brewers blast Yankees

William Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning as the Milwaukee Brewers put up six late runs and recorded an 8-2 victory over the host New York Yankees on Friday.

The Brewers (78-62) moved three games in front of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Earlier Friday, the Cubs were held to three hits in a 1-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Two days after striking out looking for the game's final out against Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar to end a 5-4 loss, Milwaukee's Contreras lined a base hit over New York's drawn-in infield against Jonathan Loaisiga for a 3-2 lead.

After stealing his fourth base this year, Contreras slid home headfirst on a base hit by Carlos Santana to make it 4-2.

Willy Adames hit a tying homer off Luis Severino in the fourth inning and added an RBI double to cap the three-run seventh. Andruw Monasterio added a two-run double and Santana had a run-scoring single in the eighth.

The Brewers tied a season high with 16 hits and rallied from an early deficit after Jasson Dominguez hit a two-run homer in the third off Colin Rea.

One week after making his debut in Houston, Dominguez hit his second Yankee Stadium homer in three days. Batting from the left side against Rea, the 20-year-old got a 2-2 cutter on the inner part of the plate and lifted it into the right-center field seats adjacent to the Yankee bullpen to became the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.

The Yankees (70-71) lost their second straight following a five-game winning streak. New York also lost Severino to a left side injury in the fifth. The Yankees said afterward that Severino will undergo diagnostic testing Saturday.

Severino exited after allowing a single to Brice Turang to start the fifth and was replaced by Jhony Brito (6-7), who later allowed a double to Monasterio to open the seventh.

After Rea allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, 23-year-old rookie Abner Uribe (1-0) got four outs for his first career win.

—Field Level Media