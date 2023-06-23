Willy Adames hits 2 HRs as Brewers top Guardians

Willy Adames hit two home runs to highlight a four-hit, five-RBI performance and Wade Miley tossed six strong innings to lift the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday

Entering Friday's contest mired in a 7-for-42 slump over his last 11 games, Adames ripped an RBI single in the first inning and added a three-run homer in the sixth. He also had a one-out double in the seventh inning and a solo homer in the ninth to give him 12 on the season.

Miley (5-2) scattered three hits and struck out three without walking a batter to win his second straight start. He has won two consecutive outings since being reinstated from the injured list after missing a month with a lat strain.

Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich each had an RBI single in the five-run sixth inning. William Contreras added two hits and scored twice for the Brewers, who have won five of their last seven games

Jose Ramirez belted his team-leading 12th homer of the season for the Guardians, who saw their season high-tying four-game winning streak come to a halt

Milwaukee wasted little time seizing the advantage in the series opener.

Contreras ripped a one-out double off Shane Bieber (5-5) in the first inning before coming around to score two batters later after Adames singled to center field.

Contreras singled to lead off the sixth inning and advanced to third on Rowdy Tellez's double to right field. Contreras and Tellez were able to trot home after Adames deposited a first-pitch slider from Bieber over the wall in left field.

Tim Herrin relieved Bieber and promptly retired the ensuing two batters before the next four reached base, capped by back-to-back singles by Wiemer and Yelich.

Ramirez trimmed Cleveland's deficit to 6-1 after leading off the seventh inning by sending a 1-1 fastball from Peter Strzelecki over the wall in right-center field.

Adames answered by launching a 1-1 fastball from Xzavion Curry over the wall in center field.

--Field Level Media