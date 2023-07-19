Wilmer Flores hit 2 more HRs as Giants outlast Reds 11-10

Wilmer Flores homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the visiting San Francisco Giants to their seventh straight win, an 11-10 slugfest victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night

It came after Flores had two doubles and a home run and Joc Pederson drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Giants won the completion of Monday's suspended game 4-2

Advertisement

Flores finished the two games with 16 total bases, marking the first time a Giants player had at least eight total bases in back-to-back games since Barry Bonds in 2002

In the second game, Scott Alexander (6-0) struck out three around a one-out single in the sixth inning to earn the win, while Camilo Doval, who saved the suspended game, converted his major-league-leading 30th save in 32 chances with a scoreless ninth in the second contest. The Reds had runners on first and second with one out, but Doval got Spencer Steer to hit into a game-ending double play

Advertisement Advertisement

Joey Votto belted his 350th career home run, one of four the Reds hit. They lost their season-worst sixth straight game

After completing the weather-induced suspended game, Tuesday's contest was then delayed 71 minutes by another round of heavy rain showers, which flooded the outfield and infield warning tracks.

Advertisement

Flores continued his torrid hitting in the second game with home runs in his first two at-bats off Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver.

The Reds claimed a 4-1 lead on two-run homers from Jake Fraley and Will Benson, their first three-run lead since their last win, 8-5, on July 8 at Milwaukee

Advertisement

Weaver was knocked out of the game with a large welt above his left elbow when Michael Conforto's line drive ricocheted off Weaver as he was turning his back to home plate.

The Giants took a 7-5 lead when they scored three times off reliever Derek Law, highlighted by Mike Yastrzemski two-run, tiebreaking double

Advertisement

The Reds reclaimed the lead at 8-7 when Christian Encarnacion-Strand yanked a Mauricio Llovera slider 426 feet to the upper deck in left, also scoring Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain for his first major league hit. The pinch-hit homer snapped Cincinnati's 0-for-28 drought with runners in scoring position

Flores tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before the Giants got to relievers Buck Farmer (2-4) and Tony Santillan for three runs in the seventh, including a two-run single by Luis Matos to put the Giants up 11-8

Advertisement

--Field Level Media