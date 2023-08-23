Wings F Satou Sabally calls Lynx fans 'disgusting'

Dallas forward Satou Sabally called Minnesota Lynx fans' behavior "disgusting" following the Wings' 91-86 loss in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Three fans were reportedly ejected from Target Center for yelling at the two-time All-Star, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

"Disgusting fan base in Minny," Sabally posted on Twitter. "The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can't be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long."

Sabally, 25, heard it from the fans after drawing a technical foul with 2:31 remaining for pushing Lynx forward Bridget Carleton after being fouled by Carleton.

With 25.1 seconds remaining, some fans yelled at Sabally again after she landed on Carleton's foot and twisted an ankle. Carleton was ejected for a second flagrant foul. Sabally then blew a kiss to the crowd after making three free throws.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve apologized for the behavior of the fans.

"There's no place for that. I was disappointed," Reeve said. "I apologized. Our fans are passionate, [but] you just can't cross the line of celebrating someone's injury. We wouldn't want that. We apologize that that happened to Satou."

The teams meet again on Thursday in Texas.

