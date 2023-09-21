WNBA

Wings F Satou Sabally named Most Improved Player

Jul 22, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon (25) during the second quarter at College Park Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally was named the WNBA's 2023 Most Improved Player on Thursday.

Sabally averaged career highs with 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 38 starts this season. That's up from 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 steals in 2022.

Sabally, 25, received 37 of 60 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada finished second (18 votes) and Chicago Sky forward Alanna Smith was third (three votes).

Sabally's breakthrough season helped the Wings finish 22-18 in the regular season before sweeping the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the ongoing playoffs.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, the 6-foot-4 Sabally owns four-year career averages of 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 82 games (72 starts). She was an All-Star in 2021 and 2023.

Sabally is the second player in franchise history to win Most Improved Player honors. Skylar Diggins-Smith earned the honor with the Tulsa Shock in 2014.

—Field Level Media