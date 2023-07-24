Wings seek longest win streak since 2015, face Sun

The Dallas Wings will shoot for their longest winning streak in eight years when they host the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas

Dallas (13-9) has won five straight games, including statement victories over the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces along with a franchise-record 40-point blowout of the Minnesota Lynx.

Advertisement

The Wings haven't won six straight games since Aug. 15-Sept. 3, 2015

Dallas's 98-84 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday featured a historic performance from Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, who became the first pair of WNBA teammates to each produce at least 25 points and 11 rebounds in the same game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howard scored 28 points ahead of Sabally's 26, and each secured 11 boards in the Wings ' first win over Los Angeles in four tries this season. Arike Ogunbowale, who leads Dallas with 21.9 points per game, supplied 25

The trio of Howard, Sabally and Ogunbowale has averaged 59.2 points per game throughout the Wings ' winning streak

Advertisement

"It's really amazing that we're actually making history for Dallas right now," Howard said after Saturday's win. "When we all three do what we need to do, that's when everybody else (does) their part, and we come up with wins like this."

The Sun (17-6) travel to Dallas with a balanced lineup of their own that features three double-digit scorers and a red-hot 3-point shooter

Advertisement

DeWanna Bonner leads the way with 18.2 points per game, while triple-double threat Alyssa Thomas averages 14.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists, and Tiffany Hayes contributes 11.0 points.

Natisha Hiedeman, meanwhile, has shot a scalding 11-for-15 from 3-point range over Connecticut's last two games, both of which have been wins over the Atlanta Dream.

Advertisement

Hiedeman led her team with five triples in Saturday's 86-78 win in Atlanta two days after hitting 6 of 7 shots from deep en route to a career-high 24-point effort, which included 20 in the third quarter alone, as the Sun dumped the Dream 82-71 on Thursday in Connecticut

"My teammates are continuously looking for me, so just stepping up, being confident and knocking down the shots," Hiedeman said after Thursday's win.

Advertisement

Bonner hit for 20 points on Saturday as all five Sun starters scored at least 10 points, while Thomas finished two assists shy of her WNBA record-extending sixth career triple-double

--Field Level Media