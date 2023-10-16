Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai hurt, Braedyn Locke to start Saturday

Braedyn Locke is preparing to start for Wisconsin at Illinois this Saturday with quarterback Tanner Mordecai unavailable due to a right hand injury.

Mordecai was hurt late in the first quarter of Saturday's loss to Iowa. He ran to the sideline with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter to tell the coaching staff he couldn't throw after slamming his hand on a defender's helmet.

Badgers coach Luke Fickell said after the 15-6 defeat that Mordecai was unable to grip the football.

ESPN reported Monday that Mordecai had surgery to repair a broken hand and faces a recovery time of at least four weeks.

Locke, a redshirt freshman, draws his first career start on the road against the Fighting Illini. He had 122 passing yards and threw an interception upon entering the game for the injured Mordecai.

Locke transferred to Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) from Mississippi State but did not play in a game last season.

Mordecai played at Oklahoma (2018-20) and SMU (2021-22) before arriving in Madison. He has thrown for 8,919 yards with 79 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his collegiate career, including 1,128 yards with three TDs and three picks in six starts this season.

—Field Level Media