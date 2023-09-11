With J.K. Dobbins done for year, Ravens turn to Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon is the next man up for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed starting running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, his second season-ending injury in the past three seasons.

But the Ravens aren't planning to look at free agents to fill the void. At least not yet. Harbaugh said Melvin Gordon would be elevated from the practice squad as the Ravens (1-0) begin preparation for a trip to play the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday.

Baltimore plans to use a blend of running backs that will include Gordon, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Hill had two TD runs in Week 1 and Edwards logged a team-leading eight rushing attempts for 32 yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 38 rushing yards.

"Melvin Gordon is here for a reason. He's a proven back and I'm very, very glad he's here. We don't plan to look outside the organization to add depth at running back. We love our backs," Harbaugh said.

Gordon had 59 yards on 17 carries in the preseason. The 30-year-old was released in the final roster cut by the Ravens followed preseason, then re-signed to the practice squad.

The 15th overall pick in 2015, Gordon played for the Chargers until 2019, when he signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He had 90 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns with the Broncos in 2022.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has 1,567 career carries for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns.

—Field Level Media