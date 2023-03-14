With stars out on both sides, Grizzlies rout Mavs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Behind Desmond Bane and another productive game from David Roddy off the bench, the Memphis Grizzlies rolled past the host Dallas Mavericks 104-88 on Monday for their third consecutive victory.

Bane had a team-high 23 points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds. Roddy added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 3-of-5 success from beyond the 3-point arc in a follow-up to his season-high, 24-point outing against Dallas on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks (19 points, five assists) and Santi Aldama (10 points, nine rebounds) also played well for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones started in place of Ja Morant (off-court incident) for a fifth consecutive game and scored 13 points.

With Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Christian Wood (right foot soreness) out for Dallas, Jaden Hardy led the Mavericks with 28 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Green had 23 points and seven assists for Dallas despite getting into foul trouble in the second half. McKinley Wright IV (nine points, six rebounds) and Justin Holiday (nine points) played well off the bench for the Mavericks.

An 8-0 run to close the first quarter gave Memphis a 29-25 lead after one. Jones scored nine in the opening frame, while Hardy had 16 points thanks to four 3-pointers.

Dallas went on an 18-11 run, capped by 3-pointers from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Green, to take a 43-40 lead with less than six minutes to play in the second quarter. A Wright layup with three seconds to go until halftime gave the Mavericks a 50-49 lead after a back-and-forth first half.

An 11-0 run, sparked by nine points from Bane, to open the second half gave the Grizzlies a 61-50 lead. Roddy sank a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, putting Memphis up 83-69. A driving layup by Wright trimmed the Grizzlies' lead to 85-71 entering the fourth.

Brooks drilled a 3-pointer to give Memphis an insurmountable 100-83 lead with 6:45 to go in the game.

--Field Level Media