Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

With stars out on both sides, Grizzlies rout Mavs

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) battle for control of the loose ball during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) battle for control of the loose ball during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Behind Desmond Bane and another productive game from David Roddy off the bench, the Memphis Grizzlies rolled past the host Dallas Mavericks 104-88 on Monday for their third consecutive victory.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

Bane had a team-high 23 points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds. Roddy added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 3-of-5 success from beyond the 3-point arc in a follow-up to his season-high, 24-point outing against Dallas on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks (19 points, five assists) and Santi Aldama (10 points, nine rebounds) also played well for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones started in place of Ja Morant (off-court incident) for a fifth consecutive game and scored 13 points.

Advertisement

With Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Christian Wood (right foot soreness) out for Dallas, Jaden Hardy led the Mavericks with 28 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Green had 23 points and seven assists for Dallas despite getting into foul trouble in the second half. McKinley Wright IV (nine points, six rebounds) and Justin Holiday (nine points) played well off the bench for the Mavericks.

Top Image
Tout Image
Clip Coupon
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Up to 20 hours of battery
It’s ruggedly durable so it can withstand any accidental bumps or drops and the waterproof casing makes it a perfect fit for any outdoor activity like taking to the beach or pool

Advertisement

An 8-0 run to close the first quarter gave Memphis a 29-25 lead after one. Jones scored nine in the opening frame, while Hardy had 16 points thanks to four 3-pointers.

Dallas went on an 18-11 run, capped by 3-pointers from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Green, to take a 43-40 lead with less than six minutes to play in the second quarter. A Wright layup with three seconds to go until halftime gave the Mavericks a 50-49 lead after a back-and-forth first half.

Advertisement

An 11-0 run, sparked by nine points from Bane, to open the second half gave the Grizzlies a 61-50 lead. Roddy sank a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, putting Memphis up 83-69. A driving layup by Wright trimmed the Grizzlies' lead to 85-71 entering the fourth.

Brooks drilled a 3-pointer to give Memphis an insurmountable 100-83 lead with 6:45 to go in the game.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA