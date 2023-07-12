Wizards sign F Eugene Omoruyi to two-way contract

The Washington Wizards signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday

The 6-foot-7 forward split the 2022-23 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

Omoruyi has career averages of 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 44 games (six starts) with three teams.

He was undrafted in 2021 following one season at Oregon and three at Rutgers.

--Field Level Media