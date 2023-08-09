Wolves' Anthony Edwards fined $50K for chair incident

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $50,000 on Wednesday for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of an April 25 playoff game against the Nuggets in Denver, but the league's review of the matter was deferred until after a criminal investigation was concluded

The Denver Police Department filed third-degree assault charges against Edwards after the chair struck two female employees at Ball Arena. Those misdemeanor charges were dismissed last month

The incident occurred as Edwards was exiting the court following a season-ending 112-109 loss, with the Nuggets winning the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games

In 79 regular-season starts in 2022-23, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He started all five games of the Denver series, finishing with averages of 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds

Edwards, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has career averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 223 games (206 starts) for the Timberwolves. He made his first All-Star team last season

Edwards signed a five-year designated rookie maximum deal worth up to $260 million early last month

--Field Level Medi