Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) due back in ‘coming weeks’

The Minnesota Timberwolves provided a vague injury update on star forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, saying Wednesday that the three-time All-Star is due back in the "coming weeks."

Towns has been out with a right calf strain since Nov. 28. The regular season also ends in the coming weeks, April 9. The Timberwolves enter Wednesday's action as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, which would put them in the postseason play-in tournament.

Towns was expected to miss four to six weeks when the injury occurred.

"Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities," the team said in a news release. "He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available."

In 21 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting to go with 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns is in his eighth season with Minnesota. He has career averages of 23.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 503 games (all starts).

