Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Wolves' Rudy Gobert (back) uncertain for play-in game vs. Thunder

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
April 8, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) shoots past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the game at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Austin.
April 8, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) shoots past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the game at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Austin.
Image: Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is "uncertain" due to back spasms for Friday's play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach Chris Finch said Thursday afternoon

Watch
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Tuesday 12:56PM

The Timberwolves are expected to list Gobert as questionable when they file their injury report

Advertisement

Gobert missed Tuesday's play-in game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers while serving a one-game suspension for punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in Sunday's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gobert has served his discipline but it isn't immediately known when his back began to flare up. He said he has spoken to Anderson and that the two have settled their differences.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The winner of the contest between the Timberwolves and Thunder earns the final Western Conference playoff spot. The loser is done for the season

Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was considered a disappointment in his first season with Minnesota after being acquired from the Utah Jazz for four players and five first-round draft picks, including 2022 pick Walker Kessler, who became an immediate defensive force for Utah.

Advertisement

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 70 starts for the Timberwolves

The three-time All-Star has career averages of 12.5 points, 11.6 boards and 2.1 blocks in 681 games (589 starts) with the Utah Jazz (2013-22) and Minnesota.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media