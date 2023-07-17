Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup Preview: Group C there for Spain's taking

By
Field Level Media
Japan defender Saki Kumagai (4) in action during the game between the US and Japan in the 2020 She Believes Cup soccer series at Toyota Stadium.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previewing the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Group C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

The favorite: Spain seeks its first trip past the final 16 of the World Cup. It has only one trip beyond the last eight of the European Championships but edged out Canada for the final top seed in the World Cup draw based on some stronger recent form.

Best matchup: With Spain and Japan both likely to advance from one of the most top-heavy groups in the tournament, the most compelling group stage action could come when second-time qualifiers Costa Rica and debutants Zambia meet on Matchday 3. Neither side might have a chance at advancing from the group at that point, but both could likely be looking to make history with a first-ever World Cup win.

History lesson: While Spain are the group favorites, Japan is easily the most seasoned nation in Group C, having won the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup before finishing second to the United States in 2015. The latter was a second consecutive defeat to the Americans in a final after a 2-1 loss in the gold-medal match at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Players to watch: Spain's Alexia Putellas is one of the world's great playmakers, but she was limited to five league appearances for Barcelona this season -- all off the bench -- after an extended layoff due to a knee injury. Japan center back and captain Saki Kumagai is the only member of the current national team who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Up next: If the group goes as expected, Spain and Japan could be favored against whoever will be their second-round opponents from Group A. After that, though, the group winner could be rewarded by avoiding a possible quarterfinal against the two-time defending champion United States, who will be favored in Group E.

--Field Level Media