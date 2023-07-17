Women's World Cup Preview: Group E headlined by United States

Previewing the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Group E

United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

The favorite: It would be among the biggest shocks in women's soccer history if the USWNT -- who have won the last two World Cups -- failed to advance from the group. The Americans are still holding onto their No. 1 spot in the FIFA World Rankings, and after a three-game losing streak against strong European opposition last fall they have now won nine consecutive matches while conceding only two goals. But this is no easy group with 2019 finalist Netherlands lurking.

Best matchup: In part due to a friendly path in the knockout phase, the Netherlands reached the 2019 final and were handed a 2-0 defeat to the United States on goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. In 2023, they're the most likely to challenge the USA for supremacy in Group E. With their meeting coming on Matchday 2, when it's still impossible for anyone's place in the next round to be secure, both teams will lock into turbo mode to go for all three points on the line.

Advertisement

History lesson: Surprisingly, Portugal will be playing in their first-ever Women's World Cup despite their relatively storied history in the men's game and despite their role in growing the women's game worldwide. The Portuguese federation has hosted the Algarve Cup since 1994, the most prestigious annual international tournament in women's soccer.

Players to watch: As Rapinoe prepares to bow out, a new cohort of American talent could break out, led by Sophia Smith, who has 10 goals in 13 appearances for the NWSL's Portland Thorns this season. Lieke Martens, the winner of the FIFA 2017 Best Women's Player award, will be heavily leaned upon by a Dutch side that is without several of its other top options up front.

Advertisement Advertisement

Up next: It's possible that the United States could face the second- and third-place finishers from 2019 by the second round. If they have a hiccup and finish second in the group, they'd face a Group G winner that is most likely to be World No. 3 Sweden. The 2019 bronze medalists are drawn in what appears to be one of the easiest groups of the tournament.

--Field Level Media