Women's World Cup: Spain advances to first semifinals

Salma Paralluelo scored in the 111th minute to lift Spain over the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Spain will advance to its first World Cup semifinal match Tuesday against the winner of a quarterfiinal match between Japan and Sweden. Japan beat Spain 4-0 to conclude group play.

Paralluelo's left-footed shot off a pass by Jenni Hermoso from the center of the box landed in the bottom right corner in second-half extra time.

Mariona Caldentey scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute for Spain, which had advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Switzerland 5-1.

The Netherlands tied the match in the 91st minute. Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a shot from the right side, assisted by Victoria Pelova with a through ball.

Spain owned possession for 62 percent of the match and took 28 shots to 10 by the Dutch, who also committed 22 fouls to just seven by the Spanish side.

--Field Level Media