World Golf Hall of Fame to honor Stephen Curry for diversity efforts

The World Golf Hall of Fame will honor Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry with the Charlie Sifford Award, recognizing an individual's "spirit in advancing diversity in golf."

The organization announced Tuesday that Curry will be presented with the award June 10, 2024, at the induction ceremony of the next Hall of Fame class in Pinehurst, N.C., as part of the festivities surrounding the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

Known as an avid golfer and fan of the sport, Curry made a significant donation in 2019 to Howard University, the historically Black college in Washington, D.C., to fund its men's and women's golf programs for six years, allowing it to compete at the Division I level.

Two years later, he launched Underrated Golf, a business endeavor aiming to provide equal access to junior golfers from underrepresented backgrounds.

"I'm incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of this year's Charlie Sifford Award and am grateful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for the recognition in this sport that I am so passionate about," Curry said in a news release. "I believe that we have the opportunity to grow the game of golf by providing equity, access and opportunity to young golfers who have that same passion, dedication and determination as so many of us out on the green."

The 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame class consists of Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Sandra Palmer as well as the late Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson, Tom Weiskopf and the 13 founders of the LPGA.

—Field Level Media