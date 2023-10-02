NFL

WR Chase Claypool to remain in Bears' doghouse

By
Field Level Media
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that wide receiver Chase Claypool will not be in the building this week as the 0-4 Bears prepare to visit the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Claypool was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 31-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos after venting his frustration over his role in the offense. He was told not to attend the game at Soldier Field, according to a team spokesperson.

Eberflus told Chicago's ESPN 1000 radio on Monday morning that Claypool will spend the week in the doghouse.

"He's not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week," Eberflus said.

After Claypool was criticized for making several half-hearted efforts to block on running plays in a season-opening loss to Green Bay, Eberflus said the team was considering "all possibilities" with the 25-year-old wideout.

Acquired in a trade last November with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Claypool has just four catches (on 14 targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He is playing in the final season of his rookie contract.

The 2020 second-round draft pick has 171 catches for 2,235 yards and 13 touchdowns in 49 games (32 starts) with the Steelers and Bears.

—Field Level Media