Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

WR DeSean Jackson clarifies post, says he's not retiring

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson (15) makes a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson (15) makes a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Image: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson clarified a post on social media that many interpreted as a retirement announcement.

Watch
Transformers' Cristo Fernandez wishes he was 90s MJ just to party with Rodman | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:41PM
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023

Jackson, 36, initially caused a stir on Sunday morning with the following post on Instagram:

"Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone"

Two days later, Jackson took to social media in a bid to clear the air.

"They reaching my last post wasn't a retirement post! I just had to get some stuff off my chest! Y'all will know when the Boi retire!" he wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Jackson, who is an unrestricted free agent, had nine catches for 153 yards in seven games (one start) last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He has 641 receptions for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns in 183 games (159 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008-13, 2019-20), Washington franchise (2014-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), Los Angeles Rams (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Ravens (2022).

Advertisement
Advertisement

A second-round pick by the Eagles in 2008, Jackson led the NFL in yards per reception in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

--Field Level Media